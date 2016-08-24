Wisbech Town FC county silverware bid after FA Cup exit

Wisbech Town manager Dick Creasey wants his players to use their FA Cup exit as a springboard for their first silverware of the season.

The Fenmen travel to Newmarket Town tonight where they will take on higher-league Cambridge City in the much-delayed Cambs Invitation Cup final (7.45pm).

The final is carried over from last season and provides Creasey’s side the ideal opportunity to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Peterborough Sports.

Wisbech will be without the services of Jon Fairweather and Scott Johnson (holiday), while Luke Hipwell remains sidelined with a broken nose.

Creasey said: “We were never going to win the FA Cup but it would have been nice to go at least a couple of more rounds.

“We’ve got to brush ourselves down and regroup. There would be no better way of doing that than by winning some silverware.

“Yes Cambridge City play in a higher league but we will be doing everything we can to try to win it.

“It’s a cup final and a final which comes with no pressure. Its silverware so we will be giving it a really good go.”

Wisbech, who went into Saturday’s cup clash without their full back four, had recorded an impressive 3-0 victory over Deeping Rangers (Edgaras Buzas, Sam Murphy and Michael Frew) on the Tuesday night.

Goals from Mark Jones (2), Avelino Vierra and a Luke Wilson own goal saw off the Fenmen, who replied through Edgaras Buzas.

Creasey said: “We conceded after a minute again,which I was far from happy about, but we then had a very good 20-minute spell where we could have equalised.

“They’ve added a second and after Cousi (Paul Cousins) sent-off for picking up two yellow cards we were always going to be up against it from that point.

“We did alright in the second half. We dug in and showed a lot of character, so perhaps a 3-1 scoreline would have been fairer on us.

“I felt sorry for Luke Wilson as he’d done well up until his own goal.”

Despite the defeat - their second to Sports (who they could meet again in the FA Vase) this season - Creasey remained upbeat.

“I’ve seen some really good points the last couple of games and individually there have been some really good performances,” said Creasey.

“We just need a little more time to get it together.”

On Saturday, Wisbech turn their attentions to the UCL Knockout Cup when they entertain Potton United.

The Fenmen are without a game on Bank Holiday Monday.