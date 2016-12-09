Wisbech Town FC cruise into second semi-final

Wisbech Town FC cruised into their second cup semi-final of the season at the weekend.

The Fenmen booked their place in the last four of the League Cup with a 3-1 win at Division One Thrapston. Michael Frew, Harry Limb and Adam Millson scored for Wisbech who will now play either Desborough or Wellingborough Whitworth in the last four.

The Fenmen now have two home games on the horizon as they look to build on their eight-game unbeaten run.

On Saturday, the Fenmen host Kirby Muxloe before hosting Boston Town four days later.

Two victories could move the Fenmen into the top eight of the United Counties League table, with games in hand on some of the teams above them.