Wisbech Town FC face Easter home double hunt

Fresh from a Friday night win, Wisbech Town FC‏ will be chasing an Easter home double this bank holiday weekend.

The Fenmen on Good Friday host Sleaford Town in the United Counties League Premier Division. The earlier kick off is at 1.30pm.

Then Wisbech entertain Holbeach United on Easter Monday, 3pm. The Fenmen beat Peterborough Northern Star 4-1 on Friday, Sam Murphy (15 minutes), Luke Wilson (25), Liam Adams (49) and Alex Beck (93) the scorers at the Branch Bros Stadium.

Peterborough Sports have become UCL champions.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, March Town United beat Dereham Town 4-0 (att: 42). The Hares travel to Cornard United next Saturday and on Monday host Downham Town in a derby.

Wisbech St Mary lost 4-1 at Diss Town. Saints sub Joe Woods scored on 72 minutes. Att: 76. Saints next Saturday entertain Stowmarket Town and on Monday go to Coggeshall Town.

Two for Craig Gillies and one for debutant Matt Walshe put the gloss on the final Chatteris Town home game this season with a 3-0 win over Foxton on Saturday in the Cambs Kershaw Premier.

The Lilies stay in their fifth position with 52 points from 30 games.

Ashley Taylor, who is stepping down as boss but will remain as director of football, said: “It’s always nice to get three goals and a clean sheet. I wanted to go out with a good result and I’m very happy.”

Chatteris: Aidan Hollis, Alex Ashley, Ben Collett, Carl Powell, Craig Gillies, Jack Whiting, Jermaine Watson, Karl Anderson, Simon Howard, Stuart Porter, Will Mason. Subs: Jacob Butler, Gary Smith. Booked: Hollis.