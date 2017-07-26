Wisbech Town FC open UCL season

Have your say

Wisbech Town FC begin one of their earliest starts to a season this weekend.

The Fenmen on Sunday are at home to Wellingborough Town (kick-off 5pm) in the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

The unusual day and kick-off time with the visiting Doughboys outfit is because the match is part of the 2017 UCL/Peterborough League Groundhop bumper weekend event.

The Fenmen follow this with a pre-season friendly at home to a Burnley XI on Tuesday, KO 7pm.

Moving over to Premier League Burnley earlier in the year was former Fenmen teenage striker Harry Limb who came off the bench for the last seven minutes in the Clarets’ 3-2 win at National League North side Alfreton Town on Saturday.

Then a week on Saturday Wisbech start another FA Cup Extra Preliminary journey away at Biggleswade FC’s Carlsberg Stadium.

Wellingborough Town’s previous friendly was a 5-1 victory over visitors Stotfold on Thursday.

Last season Wisbech finished sixth while Wellingborough ended up in ninth spot.

Wisbech won the 2017 BKD Cup 4-1 at their Thurlow Nunn League First Division neighbours March Town United at the GER Sports Ground on Saturday.

Sam Murphy struck first for the Fenmen but the Hares equalised before half-time.

Three second-half goals from Billy Smith, Curtis Knight and Kieran Hamilton secured this year’s trophy for the visitors.

Thursday night’s friendly against ThetfordTownFC was postponed.