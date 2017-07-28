Wisbech Town FC‏ sign ex-Posh player Baldry and former King’s Lynn defender Yong

Have your say

Wisbech Town FC‏ have made two prized signings.

Attacking midfielder Harry Baldry and defender/winger Jordan Yong have signed for the Fenmen.

Both Wisbech-based, Baldry was most recently with Peterborough United while Yong returns to the Fenmen after seven seasons at King’s Lynn Town before beginning a pro career abroad the end of the year.

Another well-known face around the senior local clubs, Alfa Jalo, has signed for Wisbech St Mary Saints.