Wisbech Town FC target fifth position

Wisbech Town FC won their penultimate game of the 2016/17 ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division season last Saturday.

The visitors won 3-1 in a potentially tricky match at eighth-place Northampton Sileby Rangers.

The Fenmen came from behind at Fernie Field through an own goal (71 minutes), an Alex Beck strike (80) and a Billy Smith free-kick (84), Smith making it four goals in two games.

Sileby Rangers’ Brian Farrell broke the deadlock with a header on 58 minutes.

Sixth place is confirmed with this away triumph — and the late-surging Fenmen could still steal fifth position if Eynesbury Rovers fail to win at home to fourth-spot Desborough Town and Wisbech taste victory next Saturday at second-from-bottom Harrowby United.

At present Eynesbury Rovers are a point ahead of Wisbech Town and are seven goals better off.

The door was left open for the Fenmen when Rovers lost 4-0 at champions Peterborough Sports last weekend.

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

March Town United 1

Stowmarket Town 1

A super strike from skipper Max Mattless earned a fantastic draw for March in their final home game of the campaign against the First Division champions.

Attendance: 73.

The result puts March Town United in 16th position with 37 points from 39 matches. The Hares’ final game of the season is away to Needham Market, who lost 9-0 at Coggeshall Town last weekend, next Saturday.

Wisbech St Mary 0

Debenham LC 1

Att: 40.

The 15th-spot Saints are on 46 points from 38 games.

Their final two games of the season are firstly a derby at home to Downham Town tonight.

Then Wisbech St Mary travel across to Suffolk away to Team Bury – who tasted defeat 3-0 at home to Holland FC – next Saturday.