Wisbech Town FC win UCL opener

Have your say

Wisbech Town successfully opened their UCL Premier season on Sunday with a 2-1 home win over Wellingborough Town on Sunday.

Dick Creasey’s troops, who next Saturday travel in the FA Cup to Biggleswade FC, were 2-0 up at half-time against The Doughboys.

The game was part of the United Counties League and Peterborough League Groundhop weekend.

Alex Beck netted after just two minutes and Josh Ford scored just before the break.

Fenmen club captain Jon Fairweather was sent off for a second yellow card in the second half as the visitors replied.

The game was in doubt following heavy overnight rain but volunteers worked tirelessly to get the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium ground ready for Sunday.

The programme cover celebrated 50 years since the first professional game was played on a Sunday – March 19, 1967, versus Dunstable Town.

Wisbech: Baldry, Beck, Fairweather, Ford, Millson, Murphy, Payne, Smith, Stevens, Wilson, Yong. Substitutes used: Buzas, Emmington, Hamilton. Attendance: 433.

Wisbech had completed their summer friendly programme with a 3-2 win at Wisbech StMary.

Fenmen scorers: Josh Ford, AdamMillson and Michael Frew. Saints: Nick Davey and Jack Friend.

The earlier ‘UCL/PDFLHop 2017’ Peterborough League game between Long Sutton Athletic and Tydd St Mary was abandoned due to an injury when Sutton’s Glen Wells suffered a double break, tibia and fibia.

The club thanks all those who donated to the ‘whip round’ for Wells, which totalled just under £350, to add to half of the gate receipts.