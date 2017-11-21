Wisbech Town five points behind leaders after beating Kirby Muxloe

Wisbech Town are now just five points behind ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division leaders Leicester Nirvana after a 3-0 home win over Kirby Muxloe at the Fenland Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester Nirvana are on 43 points and the sixth-spot Fenmen − who have a game in hand − are on 38.

Wisbech’s unbeaten run is now 15 games, and they have won their last six in the league.

Boss Gary Setchell had just 12 fit players in his squad due to injury and goalkeeper Paul Bastock being away. Therefore 18-year-old Aaron Watson was signed from King’s Lynn Town as cover.

On four minutes the unmarked Michael Frew bagged the first of his two goals following Alex Beck’s cross. Kirby had ythe ball in the home net but the ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside.

With 12 minutes remaining Adam Millson fed Frew who converted for his second strike. Substitute Kieran Hamilton scored in stoppage time.

Goalkeeper world record appearance-breaker Bastock has been invited to BBC Sports Personality Of The Year at Liverpool Echo Arena on Sunday, December 17. Bastock is back available for Saturday’s trip to fifth from bottom Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Wisbech: Watson; Wilson, Stevens, Fairweather, Knight, Millson, Murphy, Smith, Beck (Hamilton 81), Frew, Tricks. Attendance: 155

On Tuesday, Nov 28, 7.45pm: 15th-place Boston Town host Wisbech Town.