Wisbech Town fix date with Burnley

Wisbech Town have fixed up a pre-season friendly with Premier League Burnley.

Last season prolific forward Harry Limb (pictured) moved from Wisbech to the Clarets club.

Confirmed first team pre-season games: Saturday, July 8 Histon away; Saturday, July 15 Ely City away; Thursday, July 20 Thetford Town home; Saturday, July 22 March Town away; Tuesday, July 25 Wisbech St Mary away; Tuesday, August 1 Burnley home.

The Burnley game will have taken place after the Fenmen’s UCL season has already begun, on Sunday, July 30 against Wellingborough Town.

Reserves training starts Monday, June 26, 7pm start at the Elgood’s ground.

New Wisbech Town Reserves boss Simon Flanz has made his first signings for next season: former Fenmen and Yaxley star Scott Carter, looking to get back to his best following a long injury layoff, and another ex-Fenman Andy Coleman.

Flanz added: “All of last season’s squad I would like to keep.”