Wisbech Town held by Peterborough NS while March through on penalties in Cambs Invitation Cup

An exciting end to their midweek UCL derby saw Wisbech Town FC and Peterborough Northern Star share the spoils 2-2.

Skipper Jon Fairweather (41 minutes) equalised after Zak Munton had given Star an early lead.

Josh Ford struck what looked to be the winner for the hosts on 87 minutes but Connor Pilbeam levelled for PNS at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

March Town Utd won through 4-2 on penalties against Eaton Socon in the Cambs Invitation Cup.

The scoreline was deadlocked 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Dayne Moore (2) and Jack Brand notched the Hares’ goals.