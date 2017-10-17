Wisbech Town host Felixstowe Vase test

Wisbech Town on Saturday host Felixstowe & Walton United, who Fenmen boss Gary Setchell says are one of the toughest FA Vase opponents they could meet.

Runaway Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League leaders Felixstowe are already 14 points ahead of second place in the Premier Division, Coggeshall Town, after winning 15 out of 16 league games so far, with a positive goal difference of 34.

Setchell went to watch Felixstowe on Friday when they won 4-1 at Kirkley & Pakefield (scorers Miles Powell 2, Scott Chaplin, and sub Joshua Kerridge).

He said: “They’re one of the toughest fixtures you can probably face in the FA Vase.

“They’re obviously having a right go this year. They’re flying and have won something like 16 out of 17 fixtures.

“At Step 5 I don’t think you get much tougher than this.”

Sam Murphy has a knock on the knee, while David Bell and Jordan Yong have groin strains.

Setchell added: “We’re desperately trying to bring one or two in this week to help as we’re down to the bare bones.

“We’ll have one or two missing, all of which doesn’t help when we haven’t got a very big squad.

“Whatever team we put out on Saturday we can win the game, no two ways about it.

“We are Step 5, they’re Step 5; it’s not like we’re trying to beat a team from two or three leagues above us.

“If we bring our ‘A’ game to the table, whichever 11 is on the pitch, then we’ve got a good chance of winning.

“It’s down to us to put in a performance and hope Felixstowe have a little bit of an off-day, and that we can capitalise on that and get a positive result.”

Wisbech last Saturday were stretched in their 4-3 United Counties League Premier Division home win over winless basement side ON Chenecks.

Alex Beck, Adam Millson, Jon Fairweather and Kieran Hamilton scored for the Fenmen at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

Setchell commented: “We were 3-0 up at half-time and cruising but we gave away a couple of silly free-kicks in and around the box, and we got punished for that.

“The longer the game went on I thought they could get a third.

“We got a fourth, and lo and behold, they got a third. We’re conceding late goals, which is a bit of a problem for us.

“But in my eight games in charge we’ve won six and had two draws, so we’re going in the right direction.”