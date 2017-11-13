Wisbech Town ‘keeper Bastock breaks Shilton’s world appearance record in FA Vase win at Thetford

Wisbech Town goalkeeper Paul Bastock was given a guard of honour at Thetford Town as he broke Peter Shilton’s long-standing appearance record on Saturday.

The Fenmen won handsomely, but Bastock could not quite celerate the occasion with a clean sheet.

Wisbech won 4-1 (Alex Beck, Josh Ford, Michael Frew and Billy Smith) in the Buildbase FA Vase second round tie, with Ford also sent off.

UCL Premier outfit Wisbech Town’s 47-year-old keeper Bastock made his 1,250th appearance, beating former England goalkeeper Shilton’s long-standing record at Mundford Road.

Bastock was denied a clean sheet with an 85th minute penalty by Tanner Call.

One online researcher reckons that as far as Shilton is concerned when you tally the shot-stopper’s league games (from Leicester City in 1966 to Leyton Orient in 1996/97) the figure is 1,005; with cups it’s 1,249; and including international games 1,375.

Att: 286.