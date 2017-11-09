Search

Wisbech Town ’keeper Bastock equals Peter Shilton’s world appearance record in Sleaford win

Wisbech Town goalkeeper Paul Bastock last night (Wednesday, November 8) equalled Peter Shilton’s world appearance record at Sleaford Town as the Fenmen notched another win.

The evergreen 47-year-old made it 1,249 competitive career matches. Bastock, who nicknames himself ‘the Cat’ and ‘Bazza’, thus matched Nottingham Forest and England legendary stopper Shilton’s feat in the midweek 2-1 victory.

Sam Murphy put Wisbech 1-0 up. Sleaford levelled, but Aaron Hart netted yet another late winner for Wisbech at Eslaforde Park.

Next for the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division top five side Wisbech Town is a Buildbase FA Vase Second Round tie this Saturday (Nov 11, 3pm) at: Thetford Town’s Mundford Road.