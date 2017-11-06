Wisbech Town ’keeper Bastock set to break world record

Wisbech Town ’keeper Paul Bastock is set to equal Peter Shilton’s world appearance record at Sleaford Town on Wednesday (Nov 8) night.

The evergreen 47-year-old is currently on 1,248 competitive career matches. Bastock, who nicknames himself ‘the Cat’ and ‘Bazza’, is on course to match England and Nottingham Forest stopper Shilton’s feat in midweek.

He is then poised to pounce on the world record in Saturday’s Buildbase FA Vase second round tie at Thetford Town.

The England non-league international made his Football League debut as a 17-year-old for Cambridge United in 1988.

Bastock also Tweeted: “Buzzing that ITV Anglia are coming down to @wisbechtownfc to do a live interview on the 14th November about my record breaking appearances .”

Bastock has also appeared for Boston United and 14 other clubs before joining Wisbech in September.

Wisbech won 2-0 over Desborough (Billy Smith and Alex Beck) at the weekend.