Wisbech Town KO Spalding United in Emirates FA Cup replay

Wisbech Town pulled off a superb result last night (Tues 22) by knocking out Spalding United in their Emirates FA Cup replay.

Their hosts were a level above the Fenmen.

Goals from Josh Ford (36 minutes) and Billy Smith (82) saw the Fenmen through. The first tie ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wisbech Town face Kempston Rovers in the 1st Qualifying Round.

