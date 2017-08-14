Wisbech Town lose Deeping derby

Have your say

ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 2 Wisbech Town 0

The depleted Fenmen had no answer to a rampant home side, who also hit the bar twice.

The Clarets, who are tipped for promotion, had a dream opening 90 minutes of their league campaign at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

On target with a goal in each half were Scott Coupland and Dan Schiavi on Tuesday night.

The best of Wisbech’s chances were when home keeper Richard Stainsby clawed away Alex Beck’s header, and late on Stainsby pushed out Kieran Hamilton’s low drive.

Wisbech: Vince; Emmington (Hamilton 79), Wilson (Cousins 65), Connor, Yong; Millson, Murphy, Buzas (Knight h-t); Beck, Ford, Frew. Sub not used: Baldry. Booked: Ford.

Goals: Coupland (35 mins); Schiavi (57). Attendance: 169.