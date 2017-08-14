Wisbech Town lose to ex-King’s Lynn striker

Have your say

Wisbech Town FC lost by a solitary goal at Desborough Town on Saturday.

Former King’s Lynn player Jason Turner struck against The Fenmen just after the break.

The Fenmen will be at home to Sleaford Town tomorrow night (Tuesday, 7.45pm) before their FA Cup home derby clash wth Spalding.

Wisbech: Vince, Emmington, Stevens, Wilson, Fairweather, Millson, Baldry, Murphy, Ford, Frew, Yong. Subs: Hamilton, Buzas, Knight, Beck, Cousins.