Wisbech Town midfielder Baldry moves to King’s Lynn Reserves

Wisbech Town midfielder Harry Baldry has moved up the A47 to Thurlow Nunn League First Division high-flyers King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

Baldry is a former Peterborough United U21 player and was on trial at Doncaster Rovers in the summer.

Reserve manager Robbie Back said: “I’m pleased to bring Harry to the football club. I actually wanted to sign him after we played Spalding in a pre-season game which Harry played in and scored, but he signed for Wisbech soon after but the move hasn’t worked out for him so I’m glad we have got Harry at the club.

“Sam Gaughran recommended Harry as he knows him well from his time spent at Peterborough.”