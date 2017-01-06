Wisbech Town player Limb going on trial at Premier League side Swansea City

Wisbech Town FC hot shot Harry Limb has been invited to Premier League Swansea City for a four-day trial.

The Swans will run the rule over Limb, 17, at the club’s state-of-the-art academy facility in Landore next week.

The teenage striker, who the club signed from Boston United last summer, has notched 16 goals in all competitions this season.

Wisbech Town boss Dick Creasey said: “I know the Swansea scout personally and he asked if he could come and have a look at Harry before Christmas and it has gone from there.

“Whatever happens at the end of the week, it will be a great experience for Harry to go to a Premier League club and get a taste of what it’s all about.

“Making a professional career out of football is every young players dream and we would never stand in Harry’s way if something was to come of it.

“He has put himself in the shop window with his goals and overall performances so good luck to the lad. He came to us as a 16-year-old and is by no means the finished article.

“Harry trained with the rest of the squad this week and it was as though nothing was any different. If it doesn’t work out, he will still be a Wisbech Town player and back with us next week.”

Creasey is contemplating leaving the teenager on the bench for tomorrow’s clash against Wellingborough Town at the Elgood’s Stadium.

“Not being disrespectful, we’ve got to try to help Harry as much as we can and I am considering leaving him on the bench for the Wellingborough game.

“As a football club we have to do what’s right for Harry. I want him to be fit and well for next week so he’s got the best opportunity possible.”

Creasey hopes to complete the signing of another Boston United youngster, on loan, later today.

“Boston United have asked if we will take one of their bright prospects and give him some game time and experience of men’s football,” said Creasey.