Wisbech Town score four for second week running, March lose derby

UCL Premier Division

Wisbech Town 4 Leicester Nirvana 1

The Fenmen scored four goals for the second Saturday in a row.

Their defenders showed the hosts the way to a win in the first half with goals from Jon Fairweather (27 minutes) and Paul Cousins (39).

Sam Murphy (55) and Alex Beck (90+1) finished off the scoring in the second half at the Elgood’s Fenland Stadium.

Monday night’s scheduled Cambs Invitation Cup semi-final tie with Cambridge City at St Ives was postponed due to a waterlooked pitch. A win could see the holders in a final derby with Wisbech St Mary.

On Saturday Wisbech, who occupy eighth place, travel to 10th-spot Rothwell Corinthians in the Chromasport United Counties League Premier.

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

King’s Lynn Town Res 3 March Town United 0

The Hares fell four points behind their victorious hosts and are now in 17th place, fifth from bottom.

Att: 75.

March Town Reserves beat Alconbury in Cambs Mead Plant & Grab 1B 2-0 with goals from Tyler Carter and Dayne Moore.

March Town Reserves: Mortlock, Whitby, Lemmon, Sutton, Cooper, Pepper, Brand, Alexander, Moore, Hearn, Carter. Subs: McLoughlin, Stevens, Youles.

March Town Football Club are holding a race night on Saturday, February 25, 7.30pm start.

Wisbech St Mary 2 Team Bury 4

Wisbech St Mary, in 11th place, had two men sent off in crashing at home to Team Bury.

Connor Pilbeam got the hosts off to a great start with an early goal, but James McManus received a red card on 43 minutes.

Craig Ablett was also sent off when he picked up a second yellow card on 70 minutes. Sub Danny Emmington scored with nine minutes to go. Att: 38.

Last night Saints were at Ely in their Cambs Invitation Cup semi before travelling to Cornard United at the weekend.

Cambs League 5b

Benwick Athletic Res 3 Coldham Utd Res 2

Lowly Benwick Athletic Reserves pulled off the result of the day, beating fourth-placed Coldham United Reserves.

Benwick took the lead when Olly Harlock’s lofty clearance deceived the Coldham keeper and Neal Longfoot knocked in the loose ball. Coldham went 2-1 up but a Matty Grainger toe poke equalised for Benwick. Brandon Casson-Rennie’s smart finish gave Benwick the points.

Manager Mark Bishop said: “The team has come al ong way since losing to Coldham 9-0 earlier in the season and my long-term plan for footballing success at the club is taking shape.”