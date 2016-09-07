Wisbech Town striker Friend FiNDs form before Huntingdon and Vase clashes

Wisbech Town striker Jack Friend is out to maintain his rich vein of form in front of goal at Huntingdon Town tonight.

Successive hat-tricks have seen Friend kick-start his season in style for the Fenmen, who start out on the FA Vase trail at home to Mildenhall on Saturday.

After notching three times in the 4-1 UCL Cup victory over Potton United, Friend followed it up on Saturday with another treble in the 4-0 victory against Rothwell Corinthians.

Friend said: “Now I’ve had a run in the team I’m really enjoying my football again and hopefully I can go on to score even more goals.

“Last season wasn’t the best for me at King’s Lynn because I didn’t get much game time, but now I’m back playing in my favourite position again.

“I like playing in the number 10 role just behind the strikers, it’s where I played a lot of the time when I was at Peterborough.

“I did manage two successive hat-tricks for Peterborough Youth once and couldn’t stop scoring after that, so hopefully the same can happen here.

“As a striker you always want to get goals, but the main thing is about Wisbech winning and helping us finish in top three.”

Wisbech Town boss Dick Creasey praised Friend’s recent contribution to the team.

Creasey said: “When he came to the club, Jack’s chin was on the floor and I think he was beginning to think where he might end up playing his football.

“He was struggling for confidence, but he is buzzing at the minute. I’m pleased for the lad and now it’s up to him to keep it going.

“We’ve been playing him in a slightly different role and it has been paying dividends.

“Because we have been playing him deeper, he hasn’t been playing with his back to goal all of the time and has been picking up the bits.

“A lot of credit has to go to Frewy (Michael Frew), who has played a big part in some of his goals, and also Harry (Limb). The three of them are working well together.”

Tonight’s opponents Huntingdon are already closing in on last season’s total points tally of eight, having picked up five from their opening six games.

“Huntingdon are no mugs and we’ve got to earn the right to get the three points,” said Creasey. “They got a draw at Cogenhoe on Saturday and a lot of the top sides would be happy coming home with a point from there.”

On Saturday’s cup visitors Mildenhall, which will see the return of Chris Bacon to the Elgood’s Stadium, Creasey said: “They are flying at the moment.

“They are top of the Thurlow Nunn League and we’ve had some really close encounters against them in the past.”