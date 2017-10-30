Wisbech unbeaten run rises to a perfect 10

St Andrews 0

Wisbech Town 3

The Fenmen stretched their unbeaten UCL Premier run to a perfect 10 matches.

Billy Smith, Alex Beck and Michael Frew were on target.

Winger Smith opened the scoring with a penalty on 17 minutes. Alex Beck netted seven minutes later.

Frew scored in injury time of a fairly uneventful second half.

Manager Gary Setchell said: “It was a tough game after the high of last week (a 4-0 FA Vase troimph over Felixstowe.

“We needed to stay professional and get the job done which we did. Although we never played great we scored three good goals and kept a clean sheet.”

The Fenmen’s fine run has put them in ninth place with 26 points from 14 games and closed the gap on the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division front runners. They are four points off fifth-place Desborough Town.

Wisbech: Bastock; Beck, Fairweather, Ford, Frew, Millson, Murphy, D Setchell (Hamilton 84), Smith (Tricks 78), Stevens, Wilson (Knight 87). Attendance: 33.

Tomorrow night (Tuesday) Wisbech entertain fourth-place Deeping Rangers and on Saturday have another home match at the Elgood’s Stadium, with Desborough Town.

Cambs Kershaw Premier Division

Hemingfords United 2 Chatteris Town 0

Still no league victory for nearly two months, but there were plenty of positives to take from Lea Jordan’s debut in the Lilies hotseat.

Arguably, it was a game of two halves as Town were the more dominant force after a dire first period where they failed to sustain the hosts’ relentless pressure.

Similar to last week’s home defeat, conceding within the first five minutes left Jordan’s men chasing the game.

Some slack defending when Adam Parmenter was beaten for pace allowed a right-sided cross to fall onto the head of Jack Jefferson who nodded past Ben Collett at the back-post.

Another lack of concentration proved costly just a minute later, as Nicholas Cade’s header from close range cannoned off the underside of the bar.

The deficit was reduced, only if Liam Birch wasn’t denied a tap-in for a contentious flag. Chatteris were positive after the interval.

The fresh legs of Alex Ashley fed Brandon Ransome, only to be thwarted by United’s number one. The fiery Scott Callaghan nine minutes from time smacked a post.

Lilies: Ben Collett, Scott Taylor, Scott Callaghan, Simon Howard (c), Adam Parmenter, Aidan Hollis, Liam Birch (sub Alex Ashley 46), Josh Dodman, Ben Amery, Brandon Ransome (Will Grant 61), Gary Smith.

Goals: Hemingfords – Jefferson (5’), Cade (6’). Cautions: Chatteris – Callaghan (foul), Collett (dissent). Referee: Anthony Ashman.