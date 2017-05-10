Freear, 190, runs riot in Wisbech Town CC triumph

In-form Wisbech Town CC captain Gary Freear ran riot with 190 not out off 145 balls to humiliate hosts Nassington by 222 runs in Cambs Whitings League Division 1.

County player Freear (pictured) hit 29 fours and two sixes. His biggest partnership was with fellow opener Danny Haynes, the pair compiling 84 for the first wicket.

Wisbech 342 for 7 (Danny Haynes 40, Gary Freear not out 190, Jason Young 31).

Nassington 120 all out (33.3 overs; Paul Edgeller 7-2-29-1, Parth Patel 7-1-12-3, Silas Mutubaki 7-1-25-1, Simon Freear 2.3-2-0-3, Jamie Gollands 2-0-8-1).

Other Saturday scores: Wisbech 2nds 195-7 (43.5ov) 20pts beat Fordham 194-8 (45) 7pts; Cambridge St Giles 2nd XI 119-1 20pts beat Wisbech 3rds 116 all out 2pts; Wisbech 4ths 231-7 (40) 20pts beat Wimblington 2nd XI 160-4 (40) 7pts.

Haynes had a good weekend, adding 91 from 119 balls with 10 fours to top score in Wisbech’s narrow two-wicket Rutland League Division 1 win at Oundle Town.

Scores: Oundle Town 272 for 5 (45 overs; Kieran Haynes 1-39, Gary Freear 1-16, Sam Rippington 3-38).

Wisbech 274 for 8 (45 overs; Danny Haynes 91, Dom Stannard 12, Josh Bowers 46, Parth Patel 26, Dan Oldfield 46, William Gowler 12, Gary Freear not out 18).

A trip to former East Anglian Premier League side Saffron Walden was never going to be easy on Saturday, as March slipped to a six-wicket defeat.

The visitors did well to recover from 39-3 to 139 all out. Skipper Tyler Phillips top-scored with 37, Ben Pyle made 36 and Chris Ringham, on his return to the side, remained unbeaten on 17.

That was never going to be enough on one of the flattest and quickest decks in the league – Saffron Walden romping to 106 without loss, before finally losing four quick wickets.

March 139 all out, 43.5 overs (Tyler Phillips 37, Ben Pyle 36, Chris Ringham 17no), Saffron Walden 143-4, 28.5 overs (Ben Pyle 2-31, Andy Wright 2-41).

Three down inside three overs at The Avenue is not the sort of start the 2nd XI would have wished for in their opening CCA Senior League Division 2 match of the season.

But 62 from Rob Tombs helped them to 167-7 against visitors Buntingford. Again that was well under par and the visitors crossed the line with six wickets intact.

March 2nds 167-7, 45 overs (Rob Tombs 62, Steve Coe 53, Richard Green 24no), Buntingford 170-4, 40.3 overs (Rob Tombs 2-20, Matty Vail 1-10, Stuart Arnold 1-17).

The Sunday 1st XI cruised to an eight-wicket win over Newborough at The Avenue to top the Rutland League Division 2 table and maintain their 100 per cent record. Club captain Tyler Phillips thumped a half-century off 34 balls.

Newborough 90 all out, 24.3 overs (Steve Coe 3-14, Andy Wright 3-15, Shaz Akhter 3-29), March 93-2, 11.1 overs (Tyler Phillips 50, Ben Pyle 20).

There were no games for the 3rd XI, 4th XI and Sunday 2nd XI – their opponents failing to raise sides.

“Walking Cricket” is starting tomorrow at March Town CC, Burrowmoor Road, from 10am to 11am.

The weekly sessions run until July 20. Cost is £2 per session.

Further information from Lauren Bremner, Active Fenland co-ordinator, on 07875944679 or March Town CC chairman Les Mills on 01354 656698.