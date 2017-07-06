Freear plunders another century

Wisbech Town cricket legend Gary Freear plundered a huge ton to maintain his side’s early Cambs Whitings League promotion charge.

Freear’s incredible campaign continued with an innings of 187 during an 86-run victory at Histon.

His latest knock made it five tons in 10 Division One outings for the hero of Harecroft Road – and he’s now struck 855 runs at an average of over 100.

Freear smashed seven sixes and 24 fours, but his brilliant knock didn’t have a fairytale ending.

For the second time this season he fell just short of his career best 195 when he was caught on the boundary with seven balls of the innings remaining.

Wisbech’s huge total of 337-5 proved 86 runs too many for the home side as Brodie Ellis picked up five wickets.

At the other end of the table, March find themselves just a point outside the relegation zone after a 44-run home reverse to Eaton Socon.

March slumped to 24-5 in reply to Socon’s 259 at The Avenue, but sprited knocks from Tyler Phillips (65), Spencer Saberton (50 not out) and Lewis Welcher (30) at least earned them respectability from a finishing score of 215.

Earlier, Andrew Wright (3-38) was the pick of the March bowling attack with Samuel Clarke (2-48) and James Harradine (2-25) also chipping in with respectable figures.

In Division One of the Senior League, Jason Young smashed an excellent 115 as Wisbech II posted 257-6 before bowling out Cambridge NCI for 172.

In Division Two North, Wisbech III (138) fell 14 runs short against Little Downham (152-6).

In Division Two of the Senior League, March Town II suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Longstanton Grasshoppers.

A total of 195 always looked short on a good wicket for batting with Grasshoppers reaching their target, for the loss of only two wickets, in just 22.2 overs.

There was also misery for March III who were skittled out for 42 in reply to Newmarket’s 260-6 in the Junior League Three North.

A poor weekend for the club was somewhat eased by a fine win from March IV over Cambourne in Five North.

Chasing 226 for victory, James Mortlock was left unbeaten on 102 as March reached their target with plenty of overs to spare.