Freear sixes decide Wisbech Adie Peck Memorial Sixes in 2001’s final odyssey

Wisbech Town Cricket Club hosted its third annual Adie Peck Memorial Summer Sixes, remembering a much loved club member.

This year WTFC also remembered two other club members: Mark Ovendale, through the Mark Ovendale Memorial trophy which was awarded to the player of the tournament; and Ken York, who sadly passed away recently. Before the final all players observed a minute’s applause on the wicket to remember Ken.

Nine teams entered the tournament, each team made up of either current or previous club members all with coloured clothing.

The event started with team participating in group matches with the top two teams making the semi finals, games were played on shortened boundaries with pink balls to allow for an exciting format. In group one, Wisbech first team won all of their matches to top the group and 2001, a team made up from members from the 2001 season came second.

In group two Kiss my Chaminda Vass topped the group with Social Committee finishing in second place.

As well as the semi finals there were 5th/6th and 7th/8th place playoffs won by Shane’s Mates and That’s Dale.

In the first semi, 2001 rolled back the years to comfortably beat Vass while the Social Committee beat the first team in a high scoring game. The Social Committee then folded somewhat in the final only scoring 46 after some brilliant bowling from the 2001 boys, a score they easily chased with current club captain Gary Freear hitting two sixes to finish the game.

Event organiser Dom Stannard said: “The event was extremely well supported and the standard of cricket throughout the day was very high. The atmosphere that the cricket was played in was one of respect and celebration of the memory of Adie, Mark and Ken.”

Alongside the tournament a Macmillan coffee morning was organised which raised, along with donations, £352 for the worthy charity.

During the presentation, Adrian Peck’s mum presented the trophies to the winners and runners-up and John Mallett, a close friend of Ovendale, presented the player of the tournament trophy to Daniel Oldfield, whose dominant batting allowed his team to exceed expectations and make the semi-final.