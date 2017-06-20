Gary leads Wisbech batsmen in big stand

Gary Freear led the wayin a stand of 184 as Wisbech batsmen were in ruthless form against Saffron Walden.

Freear hit his fourth Cambs Whiting League Division One ton of the season in a nine-wicket success.

Chasing 224, Danny Haynes was caught for 18 with the score on 41-1. Freear hit 125 not out with 21 fours off 146 balls and wicketkeeper Josh Bowers made 72 not out with six fours and two sixes off 82 balls.

March produced their best fielding display of the season on one of the hottest days of the year away to unbeaten table-topping Ketton on Saturday, but still lost the Division 1 match by 89 runs.

Under-19s captain Sam Clarke was drafted into the side and picked up 3-14 during the home side’s 172-9 and then slamming three sixes at No.10. A reshuffled March batting order could only muster 83 after tea – with extras joint top-scorer with Clarke!

Skipper Tyler Phillips, who has bowled without any luck during this campaign, finished with 3-32.

Ketton 172-9, 50 overs (Clarke 3-14, Tyler Phillips 3-32, Clinton Bricker 2-16, Chris Ringham 1-47), March 83 all out, 28.4 overs (Clarke 24).

A batting collapse put paid to any chance the 2nds had of beating second in the table Cambourne at The Avenue.

March were at 106-1 after 29 overs in the CCA Senior League Division 2 until the sixth change bowler took 6-23, shooting March out for 140. Opening batsman Steve Hinson struck seven boundaries in his 65.

In reply, Cambourne smashed 62 from the first eight overs to reach 144-6 after 25.1.

March 2nd XI 140 all out, 36 overs (Hinson 65, Rob Tombs 28, Steve Wallis 16), Cambourne 144-6, 25.1 overs (Richard Green 4-45, Matty Vail 2-36).

The 3rd XI came within a whisker of pulling off a terrific win away to Milton 2nd XI in CCA Junior League Division 3N – losing out by just three runs.

Chasing the home side’s 227-5, March put up a gallant show with the bat.

Milton 2nd XI 227-5, 40 overs (Dan Bradshaw 3-53), March 3rds 224 all out, 39.3 overs (Doug Furlong 78, Adrian Bussey 53, Adam Westwood 35).

The 4th XI earned a three- wicket victory at Doddington against close rivals Wimblington 2nd XI in CCA Junior League Division 5N.

Two wickets apiece from Shae Pooley, Harry Stevens and Jack Stevens saw Wimblington bowled out for 176. James Mortlock smashed 74 in the 181-7 winning total.

Wimblington 2nd XI 176 all out, 38.5 overs (H Stevens 2-26, J Stevens 2-20, Shae Pooley 2-30), March 4th XI 181-7, 26.4 overs (Mortlock 74, Shae Pooley 39).

The Sunday 1st XI continue their impressive form with their seventh victory of the season in Rutland League Division 2, by three wickets against second in the table Weldon.

The home side were despatched for 124, thanks to three wickets each for Shaz Akhtar and Steve Coe. Vice-captain Brandon Phillips then returned to form with an unbeaten 52.

Weldon 124 all out (Akhtar 3-15, Coe 3-47, Will Curtis 2-0, Dan Waltham 2-18), March 1st XI 128-7 (Phillips 55no, Clinton Bricker 21).

The 2nd XI continued their unbeaten run in the Fenland Trophy with a comprehensive nine-wicket win at The Avenue over Khalsa.

Charlie Revell put the reigning champions on the way with 3-17 figures as the visitors were dismissed for 162. Curtis Oldroyd continued his recent rich vein of form with an unbeaten 72.

Khalsa 162 all out, 36 overs (Charlie Revell 3-17), March 2nds 163-1, 26.2 overs (Oldroyd 72no, Rob Conyard 54no).

Wisbech scores: Wisbech Town CC 1st XI 225-1 (43 overs; D Haynes 18, G Freear not out 125, J Bowers no 72) 30pts, beat Saffron Walden 224 all out (43.4 ov; Paul Edgeller 1-39, Kieran Haynes 2-28, Brodie Ellis 2-10, G Freear 5-38) 8pts, by 9 wickets.

Fordham 199-4 (31.5) 20pts, beat Wisbech 2nd XI 198-5 (45; Dom Stannard 92) 6pts, by 6 wickets. Camden 196-6 (40; Adam Whittaker 3-36) 5pts, lost to Wisbech 3rd XI 199-3 (Rob McGregor 60, Charles Baxter 69) 20pts, by 7 wickets.

Balsham 97-7 (Alex Bishop 3-9) 20pts, beat Wisbech 4th XI 96 all out (Tom Buck 33) 5pts, by 3 wickets.

Sunday, Fenland Trophy

Chatteris 214-9 (40) 40pts beat Wisbech 2nds 101-10 (20.1) 14pts by 113 runs.