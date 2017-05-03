Home bowler Fox-es Wisbech in Cambs cricket thriller

Wisbech Town Cricket Club 1st XI lost a tight Whiting & Partners Cambs & Hunts Premier League Division One clash at Foxton on Saturday.

Wisbech won the toss and elected to bat. Their openers Danny Haynes and Gary Freear, who both scored 55, got the visitors off to an excellent start, adding 113 for the first wicket.

But once captain Freear was the first to fall, there was a steady collapse and home slow bowler Dave Fagan bagged a bowling return of 8-25.

The hosts made a solid reply, and despite them too suffering a late fall of wickets, they crept home by three wickets.

Scores: Wisbech Town 195 all out (47 overs; Danny Haynes 55, Gary Freear 55, Josh Bowers 19, Parth Patel 2, Jamie Gollands 7, James Williams 16, Sam Albutt 2, Paul Edgeller 22, Jason Young 3, Silas Mutubaki not out 0, Brodie Ellis 0).

Foxton 196 for 7 (49 overs; Edgeller 0-28, Freear 10-1-19-1, Ellis 1-30, Patel 0-30, Gollands 2-23, Mutubaki 1-35, Jason Young 2-29).

If ever there was a game to roll out the old cliché ‘men against boys’, March 1st XI’s Saturday match was it – as they were battered by 161 runs away to Ramsey.

For the first 25 overs March gave as good as they got in the field, but once the hosts cut loose there was no stopping them as they racked up an impressive 265-6.

The last nine overs were particularly brutal as the ball flew in all directions and an additional 77 runs came up on the board.

Skipper Tyler Phillips was outstanding with the ball during his first seven overs, with Aussie Clinton Bricker the main wicket-taker with 3-45, in what is basically a young, inexperienced squad at this level of cricket.

Ramsey, who lost their opening match the previous week to Wisbech, ensured March lost wickets at a steady pace.

Scores: Ramsey 265-6, 50 overs (Clinton Bricker 3-45, Matty Vail 1-36, Andy Wright 1-36, Stuart Mills 1-54).

March 1st XI 104 all out, 33.1 overs (Matty Vail 20, Spencer Saberton 20).

March Town 2nds’ home friendly match with City of Ely was cancelled.

Sunday skipper Andy Wright led from the front with a superb all-round performance as March hammered Uffington by 144 runs in Rutland League Division 2.

Wright struck 48 in an eighth wicket stand of 97 and then blasted out the home side for 121 with a 6-19 spell – his last five wickets coming without conceding a run!

His partner at the crease Steve Coe (52no) recorded his maiden half-century at this level.

March 1st XI 265-8, 45 overs (Steve Coe 52no, Andy Wright 48, Clinton Bricker 40, Ben Pyle 34, Brandon Phillips 21).

Uffington 121 all out, 29.2 overs (Andy Wright 6-19, Spencer Saberton 2-24, Sam Clarke 1-11, Clinton Bricker 1-44).

Fenland Running Club were out in force at the ASDA Foundation Great East Anglia Run (GEAR) 10K on Sunday with 34 runners taking part among the 2,100 finishers in the sell-out event. For some it was a ‘short race’ after their weeks of marathon training, some chasing PBs and others the longest race ever since joining the Club. Martin Jennings and Ryan Jones both went sub 40-minutes after last week’s London Marathon and Claudia Milburn was the first FRC lady. Daniel Spiller had a great first ever 10K with 43:02 and Claudia Milburn, Hannah Ryan, Carol Bowett, Gilly Anderson and Jane Clarke all took PBs. Once again, Ian Milburn and Jane Greenwood both excelled for the Club by taking first place in their MV70 and FV60 age groups. Full results: Martin Jennings 33rd 37:25; Ryan Jones 76th 39:42; Rod Sinnott 91st 40:56; Chris Rose 118th 41:54; Daniel Spiller 158th 43;02; Richard Agger 189th 43:40; Claudia Milburn 200th 44:09 (PB); Ellen Connolly 259th 45:32; Carol Bowett 301st 46;29 (PB); Ian Milburn 305th (1st MV70) 46:34; Ann Trett 332nd 47:10; Nicky Jennings 360th 48:00; Richard Hammond 457th 49:35; Ian King 561st 50:55; Pam Reynolds 617th 51:03; Jane Greenwood 643rd (1st FV60) 51:21; Sam Lyddiatt 807th 54:02; Denise Griffin 865th 54:50; Paul Griffin 866th 54:51; Jane Clarke 1,042 56:05 (PB); Gemma Read 1,052nd 56:33; Aaron Petts 1,022nd 57:01; Sharon Bird 1,222nd 58:42; Gilly Anderson 1,333rd 59:53; Hannah Ryan 1,224 58:44 (PB); Sarah Gauvin 1,299th 1:01:01; Melissa Millward 1,300th, 1:01:01; Carol Slater-Garner 1,459th 1:02:10; Barbara Welbourn 1,475th; 1:02:24; John Welbourn; Lucy Hicks 1,675th 1:06:18; Sam Henriques 1,785th 1:09:03; Sally King 1,961st 1:15:49; Kristy Brown 2,038th 1:22;46.

photos: FRC gathering, first timers for 10K Daniel Spiller and Gemma Read