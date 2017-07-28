Jake takes Chatteris CC into cup final

Cambs Junior

Cup Semi-Final

On Sunday Chatteris 2nd XI reached the Cambs Junior Cup final when they entertained Milton CC from Junior 1, two leagues above, in the semi.

The day looked as if it was going to be rain interrupted so when the toss was won by captain, Max Kelly, Chatteris elected to bowl first.

The opening bowling pair of Luke Matthews and Matt Hollis did well to restrict the visitors to 34 for 3 off the first 12 overs and then when Jake Kaval removed another two Milton batsmen, the visitors were struggling on 45 for 6.

They rallied with a seventh wicket partnership of 51 but Kelly mopped the tail up and Milton were all out for 123.

The run chase for the young Chatteris side did not start well against some accurate bowling and the hosts were soon 19 for 6.

Hollis and Adam Whiting steadied the tottering ship with an important 30-run partnership, before Whiting fell followed quickly by Luke Matthews, and Chatteris were 56 for 8.

Well into the tail, Milton looked like they were home and hosed but did not count on Jake Kaval striding out to the crease.

The number 10 quickly got into a rhythm and produced an outstanding 56 not out off just 30 balls, including five huge sixes, to secure an unlikely win for the home side.

Chatteris will play Girton or Abington in the final.