Josh keeps Wisbech bound for top three after Cambs League Godmanchester win

Wisbech Town CC kept on the right track for a Cambs Whiting League Division 1 top three finish with a win by 79 runs at Godmanchester Town.

Wisbech, who host Waresley next Saturday, won the toss and elected to bat.

The visitors at The Parks slid to 80-5 but a vital stand of 63 followed between ’keeper Josh Bowers and Jason Young.

Scores: Wisbech Town 178 all out (49.1 overs; Josh Bowers 82, Parth Patel 18, Jason Young 23, Jonathan Garner not out 11).

Godmanchester 99 all out (25.5 overs; William Gowler 2-32, Jonathan Garner 2-31, Jamie Gollands 5.5-1-20-5, Gary Freear 1-3).

Other scores: Wisbech 2nd XI 275-3 (45; Daniel Jones not out 153, Sam Albutt 66, Matt Esser no 37) 20pts beat Fulbourn Institute 130 all out (39.1ov; Adam Whittaker 2-37, Adam Hodgson 3-24, Lyndon Mallett 1-16, Jones 2-13) 4pts by 145 runs in CCA Senior League Division 1.

Over 64-4 20pts beat Wisbech 3rds 60-10 3pts by 6 wickets in CCA Junior League 2 North.

Wisbech 4ths 182-4 (37.5; Lewis Shipley not out 74, Tom Buck 35, Arran Shipley 33) 20pts beat Cambourne CC- 3rd XI 181-5 (40ov; Arran Shipley 2-18) 6pts by 6 wickets in CCA Junior League 5 North.

Sunday, Rutland League

Nassington 128 all out (32.1; A Whittaker 2-26, K Hallett 2-23, Gary Freear 2-19, Joe Dunning 2-15, Lewis Jackson 2-3) 0pts lost to Wisbech 132-3 (26; Danny Haynes 40, Dom Stannard 20, Ali Anthony no 63) 10pts by 7 wickets.

l Acting skipper Sam Mason picked up a six-wicket haul as March 3rd XI beat bottom club Chippenham 2nd XI by 10 wickets at Doddington in CCA Junior League Division 3N.

The visitors’ 10-man batting line-up was blown away for just 71 runs. Shae Pooley (41no) and Kylan Nightingale (26no) made light work of the 72 run target.

March Sunday 1st XI turned in one of their worst performances of the season when the table-toppers of Rutland League Division 2 unexpectedly lost to bottom club Uppingham by four wickets.

Curtis Oldroyd regained his composure, having curiously been stumped first ball off a wide the previous day, to top score.

Andy Wright picked up two wickets after tea, with under 19 skipper Sam Clarke producing a three-wicket spell.

Scores: March 144 all out (Curtis Oldroyd 32, Steve Coe 29, Andy Wright 28), Uppingham 146-6.

March Sunday 2nd XI are now focused on a league and cup ‘double’! Having won the Fenland Trophy the previous week, they beat Wimblington by nine wickets in the Ernie Wool, at The Avenue.

Manuj Patel and Charlie Conyard were both retired not out having scored half-centuries in the 30 over per side format, as March eased home in just 19.1 overs. Patel also picked up a very good 4-9 with his seam bowling.

Scores: Wimblington 123-6, 30 overs (Manuj Patel 4-9, Sam Mason 1-17, Charlie Revell 1-22), March 2nd XI 125-1, 19.1 overs (Manuj Patel 52 rtd no, Charlie Conyard 50 rtd no, Shae Pooley 16).