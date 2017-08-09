March 2nd XI retain Fenland Trophy title

March Sunday 2nd XI are the Fenland Trophy champions for the second year running, having beaten Wisbech 2nd XI by 27 runs at Harecroft Road.

Thirteen-year-old Kian Pooley was the toast of the dressing room after an inspired four over spell of 3-21, that helped quell the Wisbech run-rate at a time when the experienced Danny Emmington (100 rtd out) was in full flow.

Earlier, at the other end of the age spectrum Pat Ringham – who co-founded the competition 31 years ago – scored 43 in his first club outing of the season. He figured in a healthy third wicket stand with Adam Conyard, who batted extremely well for his 71.

March 2nd XI 207-7, 40 overs (Adam Conyard 71, Pat Ringham 43, Harry Stevens 26no, Rob Conyard 21), Wisbech 2nd XI 180-7, 40 overs (Danny Emmington 100 rtd out, Kian Pooley 3-21, Harry Gowler 1-23, Sam Mason 1-30, Adam Conyard 1-43).

The Sunday 1st XI are now within four matches of clinching the Rutland League Division 2 title, following a comfortable seven-wicket win at The Avenue, against Burghley Park – one of the four teams to have beaten them this season.

The crunch game will come in a fortnight’s time when they meet second-in-the-table King’s Keys.

Burghley Park elected to bat first and were shot out for just 86. The all-seam attack of skipper Andy Wright, Tehan Schaffter and Sam Clarke accounted for eight of the wickets, with spinner Steve Coe helping.

Curtis Oldroyd put together a match-winning 39 along with Ben Chapman’s unbeaten 17 as yet another Sunday game finished early.

Burghley 86 all out, 28.4 overs (Tehan Schaffter 3-24, Sam Clarke 3-29, Steve Coe 2-11, Andy Wright 2-20).

l The long-awaited duel between March and their closest rivals for survival in Whitings League Division 1, Histon, was washed out on Saturday after two heavy downpours.

It leaves March needing at least two wins from their remaining six fixtures, as they trail Histon by 33 points.

Both teams have to play bottom side St Ives at home, but they must also cope with teams in the top half of the table.

The 2nd XI were also affected by a lengthy shower but it didn’t prevent them from chalking up a much-needed 87-runs victory at The Avenue against Histon 2nds.

Seven of the Histon wickets fell to the slow bowling trio of Richard Green, James Harradine and Steve Coe, as the visitors were shot out for 95.

March 2nd XI 182-2, 45 overs (Rob Moden 61, Curtis Oldroyd 22, Tehan Schaffter 16), Histon 2nd XI 95 all out, 31.2 overs (Green 3-23, Harradine 2-4, Coe 2-4).

Third team skipper Anthony Henson’s return to the side sparked a much-needed five- wicket win against Witcham, following a succession of five defeats in CCA Junior League Division 3N.

Henson and Jacob Gray shared in an unbeaten fifth wicket stand of 89 to see their side home in a 36 overs per side rain reduced match.

Witcham 135-5, 36 overs (Phil Goodfellow 2-20, Sam Mason 1-6, Anthony Henson 1-17, Mark Woodall 1-29), March 3rds 137-5, 29.4 overs (Anthony Henson 46no, Jacob Gray 36no, Shae Pooley 30).