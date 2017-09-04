March based Fen Tigers’ great goalball achievements in first full season

Goalball is a Paralympic sport for the blind and visually impaired where all players are under blindfold.

The aim is to score a goal whilst the opposite team track the bell and defend with their bodies. Fen Tigers Goalball Club (established 2016) is the first goalball club in the Fenland area. Laura Perry (GB women player) and Dan Roper (GB men player) are coaches.

In their first full season Tigers have had massive success, becoming: Intermediate Region B 2016/17 winners; 2016/17 Intermediate UK and 2016/17 Novice UK champions; highest male goalscorer elite (Roper) and highest female goalscorer elite and intermediate (Perry).

The trophies handover was at Neale-Wade Sports Academy with Martin Dawson, Sports Centre manager, receiving them on behalf of Neale-Wade. Trophies are being stored in their cabinet.

Fen Tigers are a growing club and next season (starting this month) will be entering teams at novice, intermediate and elite levels.

Fen Tigers train every other Saturday 9–12 at Neale-Wade Sports Academy. Everyone welcome.

To find out more please see Fen Tigers Goalball Facebook page or @fentigersgball