March CC 2nds suffer repeat Wool final heartbreak

The top two sides in the Fenland Trophy battled it out on a wet and soggy Chatteris wicket on Sunday with March 2nd XI losing out for the second year running in the final of the Ernie Wool Cup.

They were beaten by five wickets by Peterborough based Khalsa.

March batted first and never recovered from the loss of four early wickets in the 30-over per side final. They were dismissed for 83 off the final ball of their innings, with Jim Chapman top-scoring with 19.

Despite interruptions with rain throughout, Khalsa took advantage of some sloppy fielding to finish the match off inside 22 overs.

March 2nd XI 83 all out, 30 overs (J Chapman 19, Sam Mason 11, Ben Chapman 10), Khalsa 84-5, 21.5 overs (Manuj Patel 2-15, Shae Pooley 1-6, Sam Mason 1-12, Kian Pooley 1-25).

The day before, the final curtain came down on the Saturday 1st XI’s season in Whitings League Division 1, when they saw first hand how champions bat − Ketton making an impressive 271-7 before tea!

Young Aussie opener Peter Rowe (142no) became the fifth visiting batsman to reach three figures at The Avenue in the Saturday league this campaign.

Young Ben Chapman took 2-28 and second team skipper Matty Vail 2-62.

March batted for less than four overs before rain put an end to the contest.

Ketton 271-7, 50 overs (Chapman 2-28, Vail 2-62, Spencer Saberton 1-43, Andy Wright 1-53), March 1st XI 28-0, 3.3 overs (James Hilliard 12no). Saturday: Saffron Walden v Wisbech Town CC 1st XI.

Cambs Whiting League Division 1 at Anglo American Playing Fields, match abandoned.