March CC staying up in Cambs League top division

More than 70 members attended the annual March Town Cricket Club presentation evening which was held in the pavilion last Friday, and enjoyed a buffet provided by club member Linda Smart.

During the evening the final 10-week draw was made and Lee Mitchell won the £200.

The cricket bat autographed by England player Sam Billings was won by Bill Adamson.

The cups, trophies and glass tankards were presented to the members by the Cambs CCC secretary and Whitings League chairman Keith Coburn, who revealed the 1st XI have stayed up in Division 1 – as champions Ketton had opted for the Leicestershire & Rutland League.

Awards: 1st XI Player of the Year (PoY) Tyler Phillips; Sunday 1st XI PoY Steve Coe; 2nd XI PoY James Harradine; Sun 2nd XI PoY Jacob Gray; 3rd XI PoY Sam Mason; 4th XI PoY James Mortlock.

Young PoY Spencer Saberton; Most Improved PoY Curtis Oldroyd. Clubman of the Year Terry Hunt

Presidents Trophy for scoring over 1,000 1st XI runs Brandon Phillips

l Pictured back, from left: Jacob Gray, Sam Mason, James Harradine, Spencer Saberton, James Mortlock, Steve Coe. Front: Tyler Phillips, Keith Coburn, Terry Hunt.