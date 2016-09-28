March Cricket Club holds awards night

The annual March Town Cricket Club presentation evening was held on Friday.

Announcing the awards was club chairman Les Mills and the presentations were made by Tucker League chairman and Cambridgeshire CCC secretary Keith Coburn.

This included the Tucker League Division 2 Cup presented to club captain Tyler Phillips, plus individual medals to all the Saturday 1st XI players who won promotion.

Winners of the awards were: Saturday 1st XI: Tyler Phillips, Sunday 1st XI: Andrew Wright, Saturday 2nd XI: Steve Hinson, Sunday 2nd XI: Sam Mason, Saturday 3rd XI: Ryan Wright, Saturday 4th XI: Simon Bradshaw, Young Player: Brandon Phillips, Most Improved: Nathan Oliver, Clubman of the Year: Bill Crumly.