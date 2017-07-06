March Cricket Club pitched into relegation dogfight

March Cricket Club have been pitched into a bottom three dogfight following back-to-back defeats against Eaton Socon, who won Saturday’s Whitings League Division One match by a four-wicket margin.

The visitors elected to bat first and had 43 runs on the board before the wickets began to tumble.

Brandon Phillips overcame a ‘double duck weekend’ last time out to hit a top score of 48 in the 169 total, with his brother Tyler unbeaten on 19.

But he could only watch as Eaton Socon’s Matthew Taylor completed a hat-trick during a five-wicket haul as March were dismissed for 169.

The skipper then put in one of his customary shifts with the new ball – conceding just 14 runs from his 10 overs and, at 83-5, March were right back in the game.

A sixth-wicket stand of 82 scuppered those thoughts as the home side eased home, for the loss of six wickets, with just under five overs remaining.

Teenager Sam Clarke picked up a very useful 3-32, including the scalp of the previous week’s centurion Jonathon Carpenter.

One small comfort was neighbours Wisbech hammering fellow strugglers Histon by seven wickets – a result which saw them move above Ramsey into second place by virtue of collecting the five extra points available for bowling a team out.

It sets Wisbech up nicely for their trip to runaway leaders Ketton at Pit Lane on Saturday.

Ketton continue to disappear into the distance after making it 10 wins from 10 matches with a tight two-wicket success over reigning champions Foxton at Pit Lane.

March II went into their CCA Senior League Division Two clash at Histon II as favourites with Aussie all-rounder Matt Wilcox bolstering the side, along with Callum Young and Stuart Mills.

But the hosts turned the form book on its head to win by 75 runs.

Wilcox did strike early blood but Histon went on to make 231-6 and then in reply they had March on the ropes at 61-6 before a late flurry of runs took them to 156 all out.

Wilcox battled hard for his 33, with third team skipper Anthony Henson top scoring with 43 at number eight.

Wisbech Town continue to lead the way in Division One of the Rutland League.

On Sunday, they brushed aside visiting Grantham by 210 runs after amassing 323-6 in their 45 overs.

In reply, Grantham were bowled out for 113 in 27.2 overs.

In the Ernie Wool Cup, Sam Mason produced a skipper’s performance with a 5-16 haul to set up a five-wicket win at Wisbech II.

The home side were bowled out for 107, which March knocked off at a very fast rate, with Adam Conyard retiring on 50 in their reply of 108-5.