March Cricket Club supports ECB initiative

March Town Cricket Club supported the ECB countrywide initiative called “Cricket-Force Day” on Saturday.

The club carried out a revamp of facilities to prepare for the start of the new season.

Numerous jobs were completed, including staining the long driveway fence, repairing the score-box, placing plastic sheets on the mobile covers, a tidy up of the kit store, fencing around the ground repaired. dykes sprayed and rubbish removed, seating in the ground stained, nets cleaned and rolled for use.

Club chairman Les Mills said: “It was great to see players and members helping.

“It is a very large ground for our volunteer ground staff to keep up to the standard required to maintain our status as one of the best cricket grounds in Cambridgeshire.

“Thanks to our helpers including Terry Hunt, who kept a constant supply of tea and coffee throughout and arranged a fish and chip lunch.”