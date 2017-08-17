March gain glimmer of Cambs League hope after nail-biting cricket win

A nail-biting three wicket win for March Saturday 1st XI has given them a glimmer of hope of playing Whitings League Division 1 cricket next season.

Success away to Nassington was the first time they have picked up maximum points since June 3 when they beat bottom club St Ives, who they meet again next weekend at The Avenue.

Rob Tombs stepped up from the 2nd XI to take 4-14 off just four overs as he and fellow left-arm slow bowler Spencer Saberton picked up the final six wickets for 28 runs in a mere seven overs. Nassington had recovered from 27-3 to threaten with a 97-run fourth wicket stand, before being bowled out for 180.

Two early wickets was not the best start March could have made.

The Phillips’ brothers – Brandon (45) and skipper Tyler (23) – figured in a third wicket partnership of 52 to show great resolve to the rest of the troops.

Ben Chapman (24) and Saberton (23) made timely runs in the winning 181-7 total.

Scores: Nassington 180 all out, 31.5 overs (Tombs 4-14, T Phillips 2-34, Saberton 2-42), March 1st XI, 181-7, 45 overs (B Phillips 45, Chapman 24, T Phillips 23, Saberton 23).

A stand-out performance from all-rounder James Harradine helped beat bottom club Godolphin at The Avenue by 75 runs in CCA Senior League Division 2.

Harradine rescued the top order with a knock of 40 in the 153-8 total, with the ninth wicket pairing of John Gilson (26) and Tehan Schaffter (19no) adding 32 runs at the end.

The slow left-arm bowler then took 4-18 as he and former club captain Nigel Wright (3-22) bowled in tandem.

Wright took two wickets in his first over, with Harradine opening up with a wicket maiden, as the visitors were dismissed for 78.

Scores: March 2nd XI 153-8, 45 overs, Godolphin 78 all out, 30.1 overs.

Acting skipper Sam Mason picked up a six wicket haul as the 3rd XI beat bottom club Chippenham 2nd XI by 10 wickets at Doddington in CCA Junior League Division 3N.

The visitors’ 10-man batting line-up blown away for just 71 runs. Shae Pooley (41no) and Kylan Nightingale (26no) made light work of the 72 run target.

Scores: Chippenham 2nd XI 71 all out, 18.4 overs (Sam Mason 6-15, Harry Gowler 1-1, Geoff Kirby 1-5, Dan Bradshaw 1-29), March 3rd XI 72-0, 10.2 overs.

