March Town Cricket Club are about to start outdoor junior cricket coaching at the ground for the new season.

The first session for Under-13 and 15’s is between 6.30pm and 8pm on Friday, April 21. The first session for the U11’s is between 10am-11.30am on Sunday, April 23.

The club field three teams in the CYC Cricket League at Under 11, 13 and 15.

Boys and girls are all welcome and MTCC provide qualified coaches and equipment.

