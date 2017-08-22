March Town CC 2nds beaten for only second time this season

A weakened March Sunday 2nds were beaten for only the second time this season in the Fenland Trophy, to Khalsa by six wickets.

Shae Pooley and Dan Bradshaw were the only batsmen to make double figures.

March 2nd XI 60 all out, 17.5 overs (Bradshaw 10no, Pooley 10), Khalsa 61-4, 15.4 overs (Pooley 2-11, Charlie Revell 1-12.

Sunday 1st XI scores: March 243-6, 45 overs (B Phillips 82, Ben Chapman 55no, Curtis Oldroyd 46, Rob Moden 32), Kings Keys 182 all out, 35.5 overs (Coe 5-34, Kirby 3-49).