March Town CC junior indoor coaching sessions at Neale-Wade

The March Town Cricket Club junior section have arranged six indoor cricket coaching sessions at the Neale-Wade Community College Sports Hall, Wimblington Road, March. The coaching is from 6pm to 7pm and starts on Friday, February 24.

Further dates are March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

The club will provide qualified coaches and all the cricket equipment required. The course is for 9 to 15 year old boys and girls. It will help develop skills and performance for all age groups.

MTCC hope all the boys and girls learn new skills that will increase participation in local cricket.

Cost is £2.50 per session.