March Town Cricket Club hosts open evening

March Town Cricket Club are holding an open evening for members and new members on Friday, May 5, at 7.30pm.

On the night there will be a complimentary glass of wine, along with a free buffet.

This season the club will be fielding four sides on a Saturday and two on a Sunday, in addition to three boys’ junior teams.

Full details of all the senior fixtures are now available via www.march towncricket.com

In 2017 it is planned to hold All Stars cricketing sessions for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 8.

Cambridgeshire CCC are scheduled to play a three-day Unicorns Championship match on July 2-4, when they host Northumberland at The Avenue.

MTCC are also due to stage a variety of county matches ranging from U14s to Over-60s.

Details of forthcoming social events will be shown on the club website and Facebook.