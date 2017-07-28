March Town cricket Presidents v Chairmans game drawn

Have your say

The Annual March Town Cricket Club Presidents v Chairmans game took place on Sunday. The Chairman's Team lead by Stuart Mills scored 216 for 4. Ben Pyle 55, Anthony Henson 46, Rob Tombs 29, & Matt Vail 27. Chris Ringham took 2 for 21 In reply the Presidents held on for a draw reaching 145 for 9. James Harradine 27 & the President Pat Ringham 18 The last few overs Greg Short & Stuart Arnold denied the bowlers with a dead bat! Rob Tombs took 2 for 8. After the game 60 players & guests enjoyed a sit down meal in the pavilion prepared by the Club's Caterers. Picture 1 Chairmans team Back row-David Wright, Clinton Bricker, Steve Coe, Matt Vail, Scott Welcher, Andrew Wright, Rob Tombs, Gary Nicholls. Front Row-Anthony Henson, Nathan Oliver, Les Mills (Chairman) Stuart Mills, Ben Pyle. Picture 2 Back Row-Stuart Arnold, Alex Oldham, James Harradine, Greg Short, Rob Moden, Callum Young, John Wallis Front row- Richard Green, Chris Ringham, Pat Ringham (President), Nick Andrews, Stuart Unwin.

