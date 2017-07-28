March Town cricket Presidents v Chairmans game drawn

The annual March Town Cricket Club Presidents v Chairmans game took place on Sunday.
The Chairman’s team led by Stuart Mills scored 216 for 4: Ben Pyle 55, Anthony Henson 46, Rob Tombs 29, Matt Vail 27; Chris Ringham took 2 for 21.
In reply the Presidents held on for a draw reaching 145 for 9: James Harradine 27 & the President Pat Ringham 18. In the last few overs Greg Short and Stuart Arnold denied the bowlers with a dead bat; Rob Tombs took 2-8.
After the game 60 players and guests enjoyed a sit down meal in the pavilion prepared by the club’s caterers.
