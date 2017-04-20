All about Eve winning on senior Wisbech skate debut

Easter Sunday saw Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters (WISS) win more medals at Tatem Park in Enfield on attending the first outdoor inline speed skating race event of 2017.

Eve McInerney won overall in Category 2 and eased to victory in the Senior ladies 5,000m races – her debut race with the Seniors this year.

Flynn McGurk and Warren Eve finished in first and second places respectively in the Cadet boys 3,000m, with Flynn just pipping Warren to the line after Warren fought back hard from mid-pack.

Both Dylan Taylor and 7 year old Arthur Buckler finished in overall second places in Cat 4 and Cat 6 respectively, with Arthur also finishing second in the Mini Boys race. James Garwell joined Arthur and finished in first and third places in Cat 6 and mini boys respectively.

Taylor Barker made his race debut and finished in third place overall in Category 7. His siblings, Kirby and Leah took to the track in the rat races and finished 4th and second respectively.

The team were joined by 19 year-old Tom Van Vliet from The Netherlands, representing Team Bont. The main event was the Senior Men’s Elimination, with 19 starters. One by one the field was eliminated and Tom won easily with Wisbech’s Mike McInerney in third.

WISS were also joined by Masters skaters Jo Tidman and Graham Freear.