American dream tournament at Wisbech Tennis Club

A successful mixed American tournament was held at Wisbech Tennis Club, when 16 players changed partners after each set of seven games to play with another partner.

After five rounds the men’s winner was Gary Fitzjohn.

The ladies’ prize was jointly shared between Wendy Cropp and Jacqui West.

For further information on the club please email wtcmembership@hotmail.co.uk or telephone 07549 263767.

Pictured: Gary Fitzjohn (far left), Wendy Cropp (fourth left), Jacqui West (sixth left). Photo: Sue Tolliday.