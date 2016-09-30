Andy Marshalls charity run for Leverington club

Saturday saw Leverington Three Counties Running Club members out and about at various locations, running plenty of personal best times.

Andy Marshall (pictured) ran his first-ever marathon in the Berlin Marathon, Berlin. Andy ran for Prostate Cancer charity and completed the marathon in 06:11:37 in an inspiring run.

Results, Lynn 5K Parkrun: Joseph Hammond – 24:19, Frances Salter – 29:31, Bethany Lakey-Gathercole – 31:28 (PB), Misha-Zee Grant – 42:21, Justeene Hammond – 42:23. Tees Barrage 5K Parkrun: Colin Simpson – 22:35, Sue George – 28:15.

Pinchbeck 10K: Gary Pratt – 50:25 (PB), Vicki Drake – 55:11 (PB), Tracy Pratt – 55:26 (PB). Berlin Marathon: Andy Marshall – 06:11:37 (PB).