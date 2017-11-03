Annual ladies’ captain handover at March Golf Club

The annual ladies’ AGM and presentation evening took place on Wednesday at 7pm at March Golf Club.

The outgoing Lady captain, Fiona Wood, completed her duties for the year chairing the AGM and presenting the prizes for the year. She had enjoyed her time as captain and found it very rewarding.

She thanked her fellow lady members for all their support and help and announced that throughout the year in excess of £4,000 had been raised for her charity MIND which included a fine dining event at the club that was a huge success. She then went on the present the prizes to the winners for 2017.

Fiona’s last duty of the evening was to hand over to the incoming Lady captain Lydia Molyneux and wished her every success for 2018. Lydia addressed the meeting and announced her charity for the year will be the East Anglian Air Ambulance and with the help of her new vice captain Sandra Russell looks forward to a very successful year. The formalities were then concluded and celebration drinks were enjoyed by all.

The main club AGM will be held on Thursday, December 14 at 7.30pm at March Golf Club.