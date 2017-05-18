Ashleigh and Ella scoop Wisbech karate golds at the double

Samurai Karate School hosted the HDKI National Kids Competition at Hudson Leisure Centre, Wisbech.

It was open to HDKI students from across the country and invited guests with an age range of 5 to 16 years.

The event was sponsored by local company Edge Plastering and was a great success both in organisation and participation. All entrants should be congratulated for stepping on to the mat to take part and many students produced personal best performances in an endeavour to win medals.

It was an amazing day for Team Samurai with a fantastic 29 medals overall, including 11 golds with 12 silvers and six bronzes. Ashleigh Mason and Ella Warren both won a double gold in Kata and Kumite with Amber Crossley-King, Lexie Klibanecz and Adam Cowles winning golds and silvers. Reece Doughty was awarded a medal for technique of the day for an amazing Mawashi Geri kick, scoring ippon in 10 seconds. Thanks to all competitors, judges, Phill Doughty from Edge Plastering and to East Anglian Air Ambulance Service for providing first aid.

Medal winners

Gold winner Kata: Amber Crossley-King, Ashleigh Mason, Lexie klibanecz, Ella Warren, Samurai 1 in Team Kata

Gold winner Kumite: Adam Cowles, Ty Taylor, Jenson Kiddle, Alex Newby, Ella Warren, Ashleigh Mason. Silver Kata: Daniel Klibanecz, Riley Allen, Jenson Kiddle, Harry Murrell, Samurai 2 in Team Kata, Samurai Dan grades Team Kata. Silver medals Kumite: Amber Crossley-King, Riley Allen, Lexie Klibanecz, Hannah Cornett, Isabelle Shepperson, Euan Shaw. Bronze medals Kata: Adam Cowles, Jacob Twigge, Hannah Cornett. Bronze Kumite: Reece Doughty, Grace Twigge, Harry Murrell.

For class details check www.samuraikarateschool.com or call Sensei Steve King on 07843 414433.