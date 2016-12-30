Australian netball teams visit Chatteris Foxes

Sides from Down Under will visit netball team Chatteris Foxes next week.

The club was contacted a couple of months ago by Australian Wanderers regarding their touring junior netball teams to find out if Foxes would be interested in hosting a netball event consisting of friendly matches.

The club stated: “We obviously jumped at the chance of this opportunity and organised a tournament inviting other local junior teams to take part.”

The event is taking place on Saturday, January 7, between 10.30-3pm, at Cromwell Community College in Chatteris. Foxes will host three Australian teams on tour, consisting of the under 14, 16 and 18 age groups.

They have invited Rookies from Wisbech (U18 team); Ladybirds from March (U16) and Whittlesey Warriors (U14) as well as fielding Foxes teams.

The Australian teams will be arriving at Chatteris on Saturday, January 7. Foxes have organised the Australian girls to be hosted overnight by players’ families with presentations in the evening. The tourists will then leave Chatteris on Sunday, January 8 and go onto their next destination.

For more information on Australian Wanderers, go to http://wanderersaustralia.com.au/jnr-netball/