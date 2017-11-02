Bannister stars in March pigeon racing awards night

March Town Flying Club held their annual presentation evening at the GER Club, March, celebrating success in the Peterborough & District Federation and the North Road Championship Club.

Club secretary/treasurer Maurice Bishop mentioned D Bannister, who won the 1st open federation from Wetherby. Maurice Bishop assisted Mrs D Bannister in presenting the prize cards and trophies.

Winners: Mr & Mrs D Vallance – 10x1st, 6x2nd, 9x3rd, 6x4th & 5x5th along with the Alnwick trophy.

M Bishop & Son – 7x1st, 13x2nd, 8x3rd, 8x4th & 5x5th plus the Lerwick, Berwick YB and Lerwick & Berwick YB trophies

F Bannister – 6x1st, 4x2nd, 5x3rd, 5x4th & 3x5th along with Thurso YBA, Perth, Lowest winning velocity, Thurso & Berwick YB average trophies

D Bannister – 1x1st, 1x2nd, 2x4th, 3x5th prize cards.

Mr & Mrs D Driver & Sons – 5x5th prize cards.

Thanks were also given to Mrs Michelle Bishop for results produced during the season and the GER for their hospitality.

Trophy winners are above.

Football results – Saturday

Creake Shield: Wimblington Tuddenham .

John Ablett Cup: Milton A Chatteris Town ; Outwell Swifts Res Wisbech Town Acorns ; Papworth R Wisbech St Mary B ; The Eagle Benwick Athletic .

Haigh & Peck Cup: Benwick Res Histon H’nets ; Marchester United Longstanton ; Wicken March Soccer Academy .

Kershaw Premier: Hemingfords U Chatteris Town .

Senior B: March Town Utd Res Gt Chishill .

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Chatteris T Res AFC Barley Mow .

2B: March Rangers Soham United R ; Swavesey Inst’e Manea Utd ; Wisbech St M A Doddington Utd .

3B: Somersham Tn R Chatteris Fen Tigers .

4B: Coldham Utd Huntingdon U Res ; Wisbech T Ac’s Res Isleham U R .

5B: Cottenham A Chatteris Fen Tigers Res .

PFA Senior Cup: Leverington Sports Netherton United .

Peterborough League

Premier Division: Sutton Bridge United AFC Stanground .

Spalding Inter-Services Cup: Crowland T Long Sutton ; Old Doningtonians Tydd St M .

Division Two: FC Parson Drove Bretton NE .

Division Three: Leverington Res Stamford Bel R .

Division Four: Long Sutton Res Feeder Rs ; Tydd St M Res Eunice Hunt’n .

Division Five: Premiair R v Leverington A P-P.

Fixtures Saturday

Peterborough League

Premier Division: Sutton Bridge United v Langtoft U.

Division One: Crowland T v Tydd St M, Moulton H’x R v Long Sutton Ath.

Division Three: Farcet U v Leverington Res v Stamford Bel R.

League Shield: Long Sutton Res v Eunice Hunt’n, Tydd St M Res v Glinton & Northborough R.

Division Five: Leverington A v Spalding U A.

Saturday 4th November 2017

Mead Plant & Grab 2B: Swavesey Inst v Doddington United, Wimblington v Isleham U, Wisbech St Mary A v Mildenhall U.

3B: Alconbury Res v Chatteris Fen Tigers, Benwick Athletic v Bluntisham Rangers R, Somersham T Rs v Wisbech St M B.

4B: Chatteris Town A v Fordham R, Hemingfords U A v Outwell Swifts Res, H’n & Wyton R v Wimblington Res, March Rgs Res v Wisbech T Ac’s Res, Needingworth U R v Coldham Utd.

5B: Coldham U Res v Littleport T R, Marchester Utd v Benwick Ath Res, Somersham Tn A v March Soccer Academy, Wicken v Chatteris Fen T’s Res.

Cambs C Bullen Cup: Chatteris Tn v Thorney, Leverington Sports v Foxton, Wisbech St Mary Res v Ely City R.

Cambs Low Jun Cup: Isleham U R v Guyhirn.

Cambs W Coad Cup: Whittlesford U v March Town United Res.

North Cambs Cup: Manea United v FC Parson Drove, Whittlesey Ath R v March Rangers, Wisbech Town Acorns v Chatteris T Res.

Sunday November 5

Cambs Sun Chall Cup: March Athletic v Pymoor, March Saracens v Guyhirn, Murrow Bell v Woodmans Cottage.

Tydd St Giles golf club results

Tydd St Giles Golf & Country Club hosted their annual 9 hole Night Golf Event with 40 players enjoying a pleasant Autumnal evening’s golf! Nearest The Pin winners were Vince Day, on the 4th, and Ben Beresford, on the 7th (hole 16), certainly no easy achievement in the dark! Some solid golf from Matt and Ian Prudence led to a second place finish with 16 points. The winners, for the second year in a row, were Dave Abram/Stuart Van Dyke who won with 16pts on countback.

Mens October Medal competition division 1 winner Clive Barber 76-10=66, 2 Gino Ciuffini 76-9=67, 3 Andy Hicks 83-12=71, division 2 winner Gary Allen 86-17=69, 2 Tim Hipkin 85-15=70, 3 Gary Withers 85-13=72, division 3 winner Chris Woods 98-26=72, 2 Mark Johnson 97-21=76, 3 David Leedle 104-27=77,

Seniors Stableford Trophy competition division 1 winner Lee Smith 39 points, 2 Derrick Marsh 38pts, 3 Mick Vassall 34pts, division 2 winner Dave Punshon 41pts, 2 Tom Ainsley 37pts, 3 Martyn Hale-Smith 36pts, division 3 ocb winner Roger Oughton 38pts, 2 Bob Mann 38pts, 3 Steve Wing 37pts, division 4 winner David Leedle 38pts, 2 Paul Kingswood 36pts, 3 ocb Chris Boekee 30pts.

Monday, October 30

Peterborough League

Veteran Division Two: Kings Cliffe v Long Sutton Veterans.

Wisbech Winter League

Week six: Highwayman 12 Leverington Club Juniors 19; Gaultree Inn 12 Gorefield 19; Rose Tavern 16 Hare & Hounds 15; Rising Sun 11 The Globe 20; Leverington Club 16 Locomotive 15.

Darts

This coming weekend will see Cambridgeshire travel to Merthyr Tydfil to take on Glamorgan in the BDO Premier Division match.

Cambs are in need of a good result after losing their first two matches of the season.

Gedney Hill Golf Club

The Texas Scramble Open took place on Sunday with 19 teams taking part. Several “away” teams competed with two teams travelling all the way from Grimsby.

The winners (pictured) were Luke Chilvers, Glen Chilvers, Jack Chilvers and Ben Coddington. Also in the picture is their coach, little Ethan Chilvers.

Men’s Section

Greenkeepers Open: 1 Adrian Bishop 43pts: 2 Stuart Turnell 41: 3 Chris Blakey 39.

October Medal: 1 James Smith 70 nett: 2 Nick Markillie 73: 3 Chris Gilbert 79.

Seniors’ Section

Golden Oldies: 1 Steve Sayer 69 nett: 2 Keith Cooper 70: 3 Rob Newns 71.

R&S Trophy: 1 Keith Cooper 37pts: 2 Rob Newns 36: 3 Merv Davies 34.

Ladies’ Section

Autumn Cup: 1 Chris Bennett 21pts: 2 Christine Lord 17.

Dunelm Cup: 1 Chris Bennett 32pts: 2 Lynn Exley 30(acb): 3 Ann Chick 30.

Shooting

Fenland Gun Club, Doddington

Sunday’s Carol Wright Memorial Shoot was a very competitive and high scoring competition. Shot over a 70 Target sporting course some very high scores were returned. The winner with a total of 65 ex 70 was Adrian Slack of Coates he was closely followed by Dave Slack (Whittlesea), Richard Luntz (Godmanchester) and Paul Brown (Upwell) all on 64 ex 70. Winner in A Class was Bob Pierson (March) with 58 ex 70, B Class Winner was Ian Jackson (March) with 55 ex 70, Ladies Winner was Joy Brown (March) with 55 ex 70.

Other Results ex 70 Targets − A Class: John Deighton (Chatteris) 57, Colin Fulcher (Walton) 57,

B Class: Roger Gaskin (March) 54, Peter Brown,Daniel Gaskin (Both March) 50.

Ladies: Kat Clark (Stretham) 50, Helen Saggers (Peterborough) 39.

25 Target Skeet: Alan Wass (Peterborough) 23, Adrian Slack /Paul Bown 22.

Next Shoot: November 5.

Photo Left to Right Ian Jackson , Adrian Slack, Joy Brown , Bob Pierson

