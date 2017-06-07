Belting success for March instructor Nick gaining 3rd Dan

The Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-Do have had much success at black belt gradings with 488 black belt passes among its 14 schools throughout East Anglia, with hundreds of students training every week.

Most of the schools have produced black belts over the years, including four 5th Dan grades, which is the highest physical grading level, and one 6th Dan black belt. Black belt gradings were held at Bristol.

All students perform in front of a panel of four 8th Dan Masters and one 9th Dan Grand Master

Results – Black belt 5th Dan: Charlotte Scott (instructor at Long Sutton). Wisbech, black belt 3rd Dan (3rd degree): Nick Hagon (instructor at March and trains at Wisbech).